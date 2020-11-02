Ryouko Yamagishi's Revelation Manga About Joan of Arc Ends

Series launched in December 2014

Ryouko Yamagishi ended her Revelation manga in this year's 48th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine on Thursday . The series' sixth and final compiled book volume will ship on December 23.

The manga centers on French historical figure Joan of Arc, also known as "The Maid of Orléans." Yamagishi launched the series in the magazine in December 2014 as her first manga series. She had previously published the "Ushitora" (Norhteast) one-shot manga in the magazine. The fifth volume of Revelation shipped in December 2019.

Yamagishi's other manga include Yōsei-Ō , Shiroi Heya no Futari , Arabesque , and Terpsichora . Yōsei-Ō inspired an original video anime in 1988.

