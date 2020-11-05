JAST USA to Release Majikoi! Game for PC This Winter

Adult game inspired anime in 2011

JAST USA announced on Thursday it will release MinatoSoft 's Majikoi ! Love Me, Seriously! ( Maji de Watashi ni Koi Shinasai!! ) adult visual novel in winter 2020 for PC. The company announced its license of the game in July 2017.

JAST USA describes Majikoi ! Love Me, Seriously! :

Experience the hugely popular visual novel that spawned a whole franchise, including a hit anime series! Naoe Yamato, a second-year student at Kawakami Highschool, has grown up with his close-knit group of friends. They've been attached at the hip for as long as people can remember, and get up to all kinds of antics. Then, in the new semester, two more girls join their friendship group, and things get a little crazier... A modern-day highschool comedy...where the girls are all descendants of samurai who still follow the bushido code to this day! Laughs and action abound as the guys do their best not to lose out to these tough warrior chicks.

JAST USA will release the game in two versions. The uncensored adult version will release on the JAST Store, and the "general release" will release on Steam . Both will release this winter.

The release is the first title in a partnership between MinatoSoft and JAST USA.

The game inspired a television anime adaptation in 2011. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series with the title Majikoi - Oh! Samurai Girls , and streamed it through Crunchyroll , Hulu , and The Anime Network . Sentai Filmworks released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2012.

