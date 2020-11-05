Wit Studio Animates Ōsama Ranking Fantasy Comedy for October TV Premiere on noitaminA

Visual teases Sōsuke Tōka's story of powerless prince with big dreams, only one friend

The live-streamed Fuji TV Anime Lineup Unveiling 2020 event announced on Thursday that the anime of Sōsuke Tōka's Ōsama Ranking (King Ranking) manga will premiere in October 2021 in Fuji TV 's Noitamina timeslot. Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is producing the animation, and Thursday's event debuted a teaser visual:

The tagline on the visual reads, "A smidgen of courage will change the world."

The web manga centers around Bojji, a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn son, he strives hard and dreams of becoming the world's greatest king. However, people mutter about him behind his back as "a good-for-nothing prince" and "no way he can be king."

Bojji is able to make his first ever friend, "Kage" (shadow) — a literal shadow on the ground who somehow understands Bojji well. (Kage is a survivor of the Kage assassin clan that was all but wiped out. No longer a killer, Kage now makes ends meet by stealing.) The story follows Bojji's coming-of-age as he meets various people in his life, starting with his fateful encounter with Kage.

Tōka has been serializing the manga on the user-submitted manga website Manga Hack and other venues since May 2017. Kadokawa published the eighth compiled book volume in August.