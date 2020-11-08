Player can assemble trios from original game, Cinderella Girls, Million Live!, SideM, Shiny Colors

The [email protected] franchise 's latest smartphone game is The [email protected] Poplinks puzzle game which will launch on iOS and Android devices next year. An open beta test will run this year on Android devices only. Formally, the game is in the "original unit-training & live concert puzzle game" genre.

As music producers, players can assemble three idols — even those from different agencies — into an original unit to perform in the "Poplinks Festival" event. The game will launch with an initial lineup of 75 idols and 27 songs, and it will add more after launch. The video above specifically teases idols from the original game, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , The [email protected] Million Live! , The [email protected] SideM , The [email protected] Shiny Colors, "… and more idols!"

The game's official website lets people search through the idol lineup by birthplace, birthday, brand, age, height, and other criteria.