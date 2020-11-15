Animé Los Angeles Cancels January 2021 Event, Reschedules for January 2022 in New Location

New event scheduled for January 6-9, 2022

Animé Los Angeles announced on Twitter on Friday that it is canceling the Animé Los Angeles 17 event scheduled for January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The event will now take place on January 6-9, 2022 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

The staff Animé Los Angeles confirmed that tickets and vendor spaces will roll over to the 2022 event. The staff also announced a special limited edition "ALA 2021" pin that will be available to artists, vendors, and attendees who have purchased a ticket for the event in 2020. Ticket sales will pause from November 30 and resume in early 2021.

The Animé Los Angeles staff added that hotel reservations made via their official reservation block will be automatically canceled. Hotel information and reservation links for the new venue will be available on the Animé Los Angeles website in 2021.

Animé Los Angeles describes the event:

Animé Los Angeles, established in 2005, is a medium-sized, community-focused animé convention with a more moderate-paced environment where you can meet up with old friends and make new ones, while also offering an abundance of diverse programming to keep our members busy and entertained. We are run with our fans in mind with the hopes to bring people closer together while celebrating a common love of Anime, Cosplay , and Fandom.

Source: Animé Los Angeles' Twitter account