2.43: Seiin Kōkō Danshi Volley-bu TV Anime Casts Shun Horie

Horie plays Tomoki Kakegawa in volleyball anime premiering on January 7

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Yukako Kabei 's 2.43: Seiin Kōkō Danshi Volley-bu (Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Club) light novel series announced on Thursday that the anime has cast Shun Horie as Tomoki Kakegawa, a second-year student at Seiin High School and setter in the boys' volleyball club.

The show will premiere on January 7 and will air in Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block.

Yasuhiro Kimura ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , Three Leaves, Three Colors ) is directing the anime at David Production . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yūichi Takahashi ( FLCL Alternative , Gatchaman Crowds ) is adapting Aiji Yamakawa 's character designs for animation, and Takahashi is also serving as chief animation director. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , Psycho-Pass franchise ) is composing the music.

Yama will perform the show's opening theme song "Mahi."

The anime stars:

The cast also includes Kaito Ishikawa as Mimura Subaru (pictured right in below image) and Kōhei Amasaki as Mitsuomi Ochi (left).

The story centers on Kimichika Haijima, who got into some serious trouble on his middle school volleyball team. As a result, he transferred from Tokyo to Fukui prefecture, where he again met with his childhood friend, Yuni Kuroba. Yuni has overwhelming talent at volleyball but is weak to pressure. Yuni and Kimichika had become the ace combo of their team in middle school, but they had a fight at the final prefecture tournament. Now in high school at Seiin High School, Kimichika and Yuni have severed their relationship, but both join the volleyball club. Along with the second-year and third-year students in the club, they work to make Seiin High School's volleyball club a rising star in Fukui prefecture.

Kabei ( Kieli ) launched the novel series in July 2013 with illustrations by Aiji Yamakawa ( Chocolate Underground ). The franchise also has a collection of short stories, and a manga adaptation by Yamakawa that launched in Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine in its September 2018 issue.