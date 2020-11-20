Yu Yu Hakusho Stage Play's 2nd Part Unveils Key Visual, Cast in Costumes

Stage play debuts in December in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi 's Yu Yu Hakusho manga unveiled a key visual and cast visuals for "Part 2" of the stage play on Friday.

The cast, with the new visuals, includes:

The play will run from December 4-15 at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo, from December 18-20 at Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall in Osaka, and from December 23-30 at Kyoto Gekijo in Kyoto.

Chūji Mikasano , writer and script supervisor of the Tokyo Ghoul anime, is directing and scripting the stage play.

The first part of the play ran at Tokyo's Theater 1010, Osaka's Morinomiya Piloti Hall, Fukuoka's Momochi Palace, and Aichi's Ichinomiya Community Hall from August to September 2019.

Togashi ( Hunter x Hunter ) published the original Yu Yu Hakusho manga from 1990 to 1994. Viz Media began publishing the manga in its English edition of Shonen Jump in 2002, and it also released all 19 volumes in print. The manga follows 14-year-old delinquent Yusuke Urameshi, who dies after saving a child in a car accident. The Spirit World is surprised by his death and offers him a chance to come back as a "spirit detective" who is tasked with defeating demons.

A television anime adaptation ran from 1992 to 1995, and spawned two films and two original video anime (OVAs). Funimation released the television series and OVAs on home video in North America. Media Blasters and later Funimation released the first film, and Central Park Media released the second film. The television series ran on Adult Swim and later Toonami .

A new OVA debuted at a screening event in October 2018, and later shipped with the fourth part of the anime's 25th Anniversary Blu-ray Box collection in the same month. The new anime adapts the "Two Shot" bonus chapter from the manga's seventh volume, as well as the manga's penultimate chapter "All or Nothing."