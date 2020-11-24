Funimation Adds Mobile Suit Gundam, Gundam Unicorn, Gundam Seed, Gundam Seed Destiny Anime

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming on Wednesday the Mobile Suit Gundam and Mobile Suit Gundam UC (Unicorn) anime, as well as the HD remastered versions of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny anime. The company also revealed that it will add more series from the Gundam franchise soon.

All four anime will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny will stream in Japanese with English subtitles. The other three anime will stream with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Funimation also added that it will be launching Mobile Suit Gundam Seed with video materials provided to them by Right Stuf and Sunrise . The company will provide an update if and when they receive new video materials.

Source: Funimation