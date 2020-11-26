News
Back Arrow Anime's 2nd Video Previews LiSA's Opening Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website and Twitter account for the Back Arrow television anime began streaming the second promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "dawn" by LiSA. Shuka Saitō will perform the ending theme song "Sekai no Hate" (The Edge of the World). The video also reveals two new cast members.
◆主題歌決定/PV第2弾公開◆— TVアニメ『バック・アロウ』公式 (@backarrow_info) November 27, 2020
■オープニングテーマ:LiSA「dawn」
■エンディングテーマ:斉藤朱夏「セカイノハテ」
▼アーティストコメント公開💡https://t.co/6ooxZCCzlB
▼PV第2弾でOPテーマ音源使用💡https://t.co/SIProOK8iS
ブライハイト戦闘シーンなど新規カット多数!#バック・アロウ pic.twitter.com/eLBsjmhL8q
Ami Koshimizu joins the cast as Fine Forte (top in image below), the princess of the Harmonious Principality of Ryuto. Mikako Komatsu plays Prax Conrad (bottom in image below), the Armored Lord, one of six Lords of Ryuto.
The anime will premiere in January 2021, and will run for two cours (quarters of a year).
As previously announced, director Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass) and writer Kazuki Nakashima (Promare, Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill) are collaborating with Aniplex on the project. Studio VOLN is animating the series. Nakashima is not only credited for series composition, but he is also writing the scripts for every episode himself. Toshiyuki Kanno is adapting Shinobu Ohtaka's original character designs for animation and also serving as chief animation director. Kōhei Tanaka is composing the music
Yuuki Kaji stars as the titular character Back Arrow, a mysterious man who is said to come from beyond the wall.
The rest of the cast includes:
Ari Ozawa as Elsha Lean, the granddaughter of the Essha village head
Kensho Ono as Bit Namital, the joker and mood-maker of Essha village
Ryotaro Okiayu as Kai Rhodan, an unrivaled general in the Rekka empire
Tomokazu Seki as Shū Bi, the magistrate of the fate temple
Megumi Han as Ren Sin, a soldier in the Rekka empire
The anime's website describes the story:
Ringarindo is a land surrounded by a wall. The wall covers, protects, cultivates, and nutures this land. The wall is god ... it is the foundation of this land of Ringarindo.
One day, a mysterious man named Back Arrow appears in Essha village on the outskirts of Ringarindo. Arrow lost his memories, but says that all he knows is, "I came from beyond the wall." To restore his memories, Arrow heads out beyond the wall, but is embroiled in a battle with himself as the stakes.
Sources: Back Arrow anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie