Back Arrow TV Anime Reveals Half-Year Run, January 2021 Premiere, More Staff

The official website for the the Back Arrow television anime revealed on Thursday that the anime will premiere in January 2021, and will run for two cours (quarters of a year). The site also revealed a new visual, new designs, and more staff members.

The site also showed the anime's "Briheight," the mecha that titular protagonist Back Arrow can manifest from his strength of conviction. Hidetaka Tenjin designed the Briheight. From top to bottom below are the Briheight Muga, Ryuju, Shadoh, and Gigan.











The new staff includes:

As previously announced, director Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass ) and writer Kazuki Nakashima ( Promare , Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill ) are collaborating with Aniplex on the project. Studio VOLN is animating the series. Nakashima is not only credited for series composition, but he is also writing the scripts for every episode himself. Toshiyuki Kanno is adapting Shinobu Ohtaka 's original character designs for animation and also serving as chief animation director. Kōhei Tanaka is composing the music

Yuuki Kaji stars as the titular character Back Arrow, a mysterious man who is said to come from beyond the wall.

The rest of the cast includes:

Aya Suzaki as Atlee Ariel, the young female sheriff of Essha village

as Atlee Ariel, the young female sheriff of Essha village Ari Ozawa as Elsha Lean, the granddaughter of the Essha village head

Kensho Ono as Bit Namital, the joker and mood-maker of Essha village

Ryotaro Okiayu as Kai Rhodan, an unrivaled general in the Rekka empire

Tomokazu Seki as Shū Bi, the magistrate of the fate temple

Megumi Han as Ren Sin, a soldier in the Rekka empire



The anime's website describes the story:

Ringarindo is a land surrounded by a wall. The wall covers, protects, cultivates, and nutures this land. The wall is god ... it is the foundation of this land of Ringarindo. One day, a mysterious man named Back Arrow appears in Essha village on the outskirts of Ringarindo. Arrow lost his memories, but says that all he knows is, "I came from beyond the wall." To restore his memories, Arrow heads out beyond the wall, but is embroiled in a battle with himself as the stakes.