Final Fantasy XIV Game Streams Trailer for Patch 5.4 'Futures Rewritten'

Final Fantasy XIV Announcement Showcase streams on February 5 at 8:30 p.m. EST

The official YouTube channel for the Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn MMORPG began streaming a trailer on Saturday that previews the game's Patch 5.4 titled "Futures Rewritten."

The game's website describes the new story of the patch's main quests:

With Elidibus defeated and the fate of the First secured, the Scions make their long-awaited return to the Source. But in the new future they now look towards, will that which is written upon the pages of history be an anthem of hope...or a dirge of despair?

The game's Twitter account also announced that the game's staff will stream the "Final Fantasy XIV Announcement Showcase" on February 5 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, and then on PS4 in April 2014. The game's companion app for iOS and Android launched in August 2019.

Square Enix released the first expansion for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn , titled Heavensward , in June 2015. The second expansion, Stormblood , launched in June 2017. The third expansion, Shadowbringers , launched in July 2019. The game has surpassed 16 million registered users worldwide.

The Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light live-action television miniseries debuted on Netflix in the United States in September 2017. The original source material also inspired a live-action film remake with a new cast that opened in June 2019. The game is also inspiring a live-action series at Sony Pictures Television and Hivemind.