World Witches Take Off! TV Anime Announces Theme Song Artists, January 12 Debut

The streamed World Witches Music Festa 2020 concert event announced on Saturday the theme song artists and January 12 premiere for the World Witches Hasshin Shimasu—! ( World Witches Take Off! ) television animes.

Yoko Ishida is singing the opening song "Wanna Fly?" which is written, scored, and arranged by Kentarō Sonoda . The "501 version" ending song is "Colorful Everyday," as sung by a different unit of the 501st Joint Fighter Wing from one episode to the next. Naozumi Mabuchi wrote, scored, and arranged the song. Similarly, the "502 version" ending song is "Awesome days!" as sung by a different unit of the 502nd Joint Fighter Wing from one episode to the next. mitsu wrote the song, and TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa scored and arranged the song.

The series of 15-minute shorts will premiere on the Tokyo MX 1 channel on January 12 at 24:45 (effectively, January 13 at 12:45 a.m.), and then it will run on BS11 and MBS .

Like the previous Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! anime, the anime will follow the humorous daily lives of the Witches when they are not in battle. However, the new anime will not only feature the 501st Joint Fighter Wing ( Strike Witches ), but also the 502nd ( Brave Witches ).

Many of the main staff from Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! are returning for the new anime:

The cast members of the previous anime projects are also returning for the new anime.

