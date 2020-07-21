Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! staff returns to show daily lives of 501st & 502nd

The official website for the World Witches franchise announced on Tuesday that the World Witches Hasshin Shimasu—! (World Witches Take Off!) television anime will air in 2021. Like the previous Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! anime, the anime will follow the humorous daily lives of the Witches when they are not in battle. However, the new anime will not only feature the 501st Joint Fighter Wing (Strike Witches), but also the 502nd (Brave Witches).

Many of the main staff from Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! are returning for the new anime:

Original Creators: Humikane Shimada & Projekt Kagnoish, Humikane Shimada & Projekt World Witches

Manga: Makoto Fujibayashi

Director: Fumio Ito

Character Design: Kei Anjiki

Series Literature: Shinya Murakami

Music: Seikou Nagaoka

Music Production: Nippon Columbia

Sound Director: Tomohiro Yoshida

Sound Production: Glovision

Producer: Takashi Tachizaki

Animation Production: acca effe, Giga Production

Animation Production Collaboration: Production I.G, Anime Beans

The cast members of the previous anime projects are also returning for the new anime.

Sources: World Witches website, Mantan Web