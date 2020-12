North American Anime, Manga Releases, November 29-December 5

Overall, the main problem with Val x Love is that it lets Takuma wallow in his pathetic state for much too long and allows him little room for incremental improvement.

― NOTE: The spelling “Einheijer” used in this review for Einherjar was chosen to be consistent with Sentai's subtitles. This Fall 2019 manga adaptation is what I call a “forced harem” series, as it forces the harem situation through ob...