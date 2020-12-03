Dolis' Maki Kusumoto Ends London Essay Manga

Kusumoto launched London kara 5-Jikan Inai manga about notable spots 5 hours from London in June

The January 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine revealed on November 27 that Maki Kusumoto will end the London kara 5-Jikan Inai (5 Hours From London) essay manga in the magazine's next issue on December 28.

Kusumuto launched the manga in Cocohana on June 28. The manga details places of interest one can travel to within five hours from London. Kusumuto herself currently lives in London.

Kusumoto's avant-garde Kiss XXXX manga inspired an OVA in 1991. She has traveled between London and Japan since 2001, and has penned other manga about London, including London A to Z , and the irregularly published A-koku Seikatsu . Tokyopop published her Dolis manga in 2007.