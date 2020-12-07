Log Horizon Anime Season 3 Casts Kengo Kawanishi, Yuko Kaida, Youhei Tadano

NHK announced the first round of new cast members for Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table ( Log Horizon: Entaku Hōkai ), the third season of the television anime based on author Mamare Touno and illustrator Kazuhiro Hara 's Log Horizon novel series, on Monday:

Kengo Kawanishi as Tōri, an heir to the ancient Westlande dynasty and the young head of the House of Saigū

as Tōri, an heir to the ancient Westlande dynasty and the young head of the House of Saigū Yuko Kaida as Sarariya, Duke Sergiatte's oldest daughter and Lenessia's mother

Youhei Tadano (replacing the late Keiji Fujiwara ) as Regan, the magic researcher known as "the Sage of Miral Lake"



The anime will premiere on E-Tele ( NHK Educational ) on January 13 at 7:25 p.m. Funimation will stream the anime.

The series was delayed from October to January 2021 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The new anime shares the same name as 12th novel volume. Most of the cast and staff will return from the previous seasons of the anime. The new anime will have 12 episodes.

Syouji Masuda is again supervising the story based on Touno's novel series with Hara credited with the original character designs. Shinji Ishihira is back to direct at Studio DEEN , and Toshizo Nemoto is also returning to oversee the series scripts. Shōji Hata returns as sound director, and Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music again.

The story of the Log Horizon novels begins when 30,000 Japanese gamers are trapped in the fantasy online game world Elder Tale. What was once a "sword-and-sorcery world" is now the "real world." Shiroe, Naotsugu, and Akasuki join together to survive.

The first season of the television anime premiered in October 2013, and the second season premiered in October 2014. Yen Press publishes the Log Horizon novels, as well as the Log Horizon: The West Wind Brigade spinoff manga, in North America.

Kadokawa published the 11th volume of the novels in March 2018. Touno posted the 11th, 12th, and 13th volumes online from 2015-2017, but only the 11th volume has received an illustrated physical release from Kadokawa . Touno has also started the 14th volume, and he published the most recent chapter in March 2018.

Touno was charged with tax evasion in April 2015, and found guilty a year later. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, although the sentence was suspended for three years.

Source: Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table, Comic Natalie