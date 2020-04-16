Voice Actor Keiji Fujiwara Passes Away at 55 Due to Cancer

Air Agency announced on Thursday that voice actor Keiji Fujiwara passed away due to cancer on Sunday, April 12. He was 55. His family held a private wake and funeral.

Fujiwara had gone on hiatus from voice acting on August 2016 to undergo medical treatment for an unspecified illness, but gradually returned to work in 2017.

Fujiwara was born on October 5, 1964 in Tokyo. Fujiwara had numerous main cast roles, and was perhaps best known for such characters as Hiroshi Nohara in Crayon Shin-chan , Holland in Eureka 7 , Maes Hughes in Fullmetal Alchemist , Leorio in the 2011 Hunter × Hunter anime, Axel in Kingdom Hearts , Ardyn in Final Fantasy XV , Reno in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children and Final Fantasy VII Remake , and ACDC in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure . Some of his other notable roles included Ladd Russo in Baccano! , Shuichi Aizawa in Death Note , Ali al-Saachez in Gundam 00 , Shirō Fujimoto in Blue Exorcist , Eugen in Granblue Fantasy , and the Japanese dub voice for Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark in The Avengers film.

He founded the Air Agency talent management agency in 2006, and was its representative director until his death.