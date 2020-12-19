My Hero Academia Stage Play Gets New Run in 2021

Play was delayed from July run due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19

The official website for My Hero Academia The Ultra Stage , the stage play series adaptation of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga , revealed on Saturday that the My Hero Academia The Ultra Stage: Honmono no Hero Plus Ultra Ver. (A True Hero Plus Ultra Ver.) stage play will now run in 2021.

The play was slated to run at the Tokyo Dome City Hall from July 17 to 26. However, the production committee confirmed on July 4 that one person involved in the production had tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) three days earlier. After another person involved in the play tested positive days later, the staff decided to delay the play.

The franchise's second stage play, My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero (A True Hero), was scheduled to run at the Shingawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from March 6 to 22, and at the Umeda Arts Theater Drama City in Osaka from March 27 to April 5. Most of the performances were canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero PLUS ULTRA ver. is the "complete version" of the play, and will feature the villains Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Twice, who were slated to appear in "The 'Ultra' Live." The villains will have more power in the new version of the play.

The upcoming play will feature returning cast and staff. Returning staff members include Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi as director, Hideyuki Nishimori as scriptwriter, Shunsuke Wada as composer, and Umebō as choreographer.

My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage , the first stage play of the manga, ran in Tokyo and Osaka in April 2019.

Horikoshi launched the superhero manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga in English digitally.