My Hero Academia Stage Play Delayed After 2 Diagnosed With COVID-19

The official website for the stage plays of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga announced on Tuesday that the My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero PLUS ULTRA ver. (A True Hero PLUS ULTRA ver.) stage play has been delayed due to two people in the production testing positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two are undergoing treatment, and the staff have verified that these two did not come into close contact with anyone else in the production. However, the play's production committee explained that the situation has made rehearsals difficult.

The play was slated to run at the Tokyo Dome City Hall from July 17 to 26. However, the production committee confirmed on July 4 that one person involved in the production had tested positive for COVID-19 three days earlier. As a result, the staff decided to stream the performances live without an in-person audience. The new announcement on Tuesday does not confirm if the two people who tested positive include the individual who was diagnosed on July 1, or two additional people.

The franchise 's second stage play, My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero (A True Hero), was scheduled to run at the Shingawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from March 6 to 22, and at the Umeda Arts Theater Drama City in Osaka from March 27 to April 5. Most of the performances were canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero PLUS ULTRA ver. is the "complete version" of the play, and will feature the villains Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Twice, who were slated to appear in "The 'Ultra' Live." The villains will have more power in the new version of the play.

The upcoming play will feature returning cast and staff. Returning staff members include Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi as director, Hideyuki Nishimori as scriptwriter, Shunsuke Wada as composer, and Umebō as choreographer.

My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage , the first stage play of the manga, ran in Tokyo and Osaka in April 2019.

Horikoshi launched the superhero manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. The manga has inspired three television anime series, and a fourth season premiered on October 12. The series is getting a fifth season. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in August 2018, and the second film titled Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- opened on December 20.