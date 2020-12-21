Okashi na Sabaku no Suna to Manu 4-Panel Manga Gets TV Anime in February

TV Aichi announced on Tuesday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Suzuna Takamura's four-panel manga Okashi na Sabaku no Suna to Manu (Suna and Manu in the Peculiar Desert) that will premiere on TV Aichi 's [email protected] program and Kansai TV 's Otoitachi program on February 13. Shouta Hayama will voice Suna while Ryōta Iwasaki will voice Manu in the anime.

The manga centers on the everyday life of the cats Suna and Manu, who live in a desert — a desert made of sugar instead of sand. (The story's title has a wordplay that can be translated as "Peculiar Desert" or "Candy Desert," and the manga uses multiple plays on words, such as between sand or suna and sugar or satō.) Takamura debuted the manga via social media in 2019, and the manga began serialization in LINE Manga on the same day as the anime announcement on Tuesday .

Yūji Nagatani ( Marumaru Manul , Poccolies ) is directing the anime at Kachidoki Studio . Yu Saito is the sound director, and CHANCE iN is credited for sound production. SARD UNDERGROUND is performing the anime's theme song "Black Coffee." The anime will stream in Japan on GyaO! and Locipo.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie