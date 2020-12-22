Sou Hanayumiba's Chiisai Nozomi to Ōki na Yume Manga Ends on January 22

Manga about palm-sized girl living in shut-in girl's apartment launched in May 2019

The February 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Monday that Sou Hamayumiba 's Chiisai Nozomi to Ōki na Yume (Little Nozomi and Big Yume or Little Nozomi and Big Dreams) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on January 22.

The manga centers on Nozomi Koiwa, a girl who wakes up one day to find that she has no memories, and has been shrunk down to 12 centimeters. She barely makes it to the home of a girl named Yume Ōkubo, a shut-in who lives in an apartment filled with empty cans and garbage. Nozomi decides to eke out a hidden life here for the time being.

Hamayumiba launched the manga in Morning two in May 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume on September 25.

Hamayumiba's Hanayamata manga about girls in traditional Japanese dancing inspired a television anime in 2012, before the manga ended in February 2018. Hamayumiba's Ochikobore Fruit Tart manga about aspiring idols is also inspiring a television anime that premiered on October 12.