Demon Slayer Film, Violet Evergarden Get Mainichi Film Award Animation Nods

The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper announced the nominees for both the Best Animation Film Award (for feature films) and the Ōfuji Noburō Award (for short films) for the 74th Annual Mainichi Film Awards on Wednesday. The nominees include Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , Violet Evergarden: The Movie , Looking for Magical DoReMi , ON-GAKU: Our Sound , Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop , Gon, the Little Fox , Josee, The Tiger and the Fish , Happy-Go-Lucky Days , Ikiru Kabe , Ishi no Shishi , Kata no Ato , The Balloon Catcher , Watashi-tachi no Ie , Radio Town , and Rebecca .

Ryō Narita is also nominated for Best Male Supporting Actor for his role in The Cornered Mouse Dreams of Cheese live-action film.

The Mainichi Shimbun launched the Noburou Oofuji Award in 1962, and it is Japan's oldest ongoing animation award. The newspaper then launched the Animation Film Award in 1989.

Children of the Sea won the Best Animation Film Award last year, while "A Japanese Boy Who Draws" won the Ōfuji Noburō Award.

Source: The Maincihi Shimbun's Mantan Web