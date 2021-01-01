Kyūkyoku Shinka Shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu Yorimo Kuso-Gee Dattara Novels Get Manga Adaptation

Kino draws manga of novels that are getting TV anime in April

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on December 26 that it will launch a manga adaptation of Light Tuchihi 's Kyūkyoku Shinka Shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu Yorimo Kuso-Gee Dattara (What If the Ultimate in Fully Immersive VR RPGs Was a Crappier Game Than Reality Itself) light novel series in the magazine's March issue, which will ship on January 27. Kino is drawing the manga.

Set in the late 21st century, the story follows a dull high school student named Hiro Yūki (a double pun on "hero" and "heroism" in Japanese) when he is tricked into joining a full-dive (fully immersive VR) role-playing game. The game, Kiwame Quest (literally, "Ultimate Quest"), is promoted as "more real than reality" with mind-blowing graphics, impressive NPC behavior, and even the scent of foliage and the sensation of wind blowing against your skin.

Unfortunately, the game is already a virtual ghost town, after being flooded with player complaints that the game is little too realistic for its own good. Its quests are nearly impossible to clear, since players have to be as physically fit to complete them as they would in real life. Players feel actual pain when they get hit, and puncture wounds takes days to heal.

The only reward is the mere sense of accomplishment. It is the complete opposite of a casual pick-up-and-play game, but Hiro vows to beat this most realistic (and most stressful) game ever.

A television anime of the light novels will premiere in April.

Kadokawa published the light novel's second volume with illustrations by Youta on December 25. Tuchihi's The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious light novel series also inspired a television anime in 2019.

