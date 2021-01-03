News
3 More Winter Season Anime Reveal Episode Counts
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Counts revealed for: The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, World Witches Take Off!, Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki
The following anime recently revealed their episode counts:
- The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter: 12 episodes (Three home video releases on April 28, May 26, and June 30)
- World Witches Take Off!: 12 episodes (one home video release for the six episodes for the "501 version" on August 25, and one home video release for the six episodes of the "502 version" on September 29)
- Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki: 12 episodes (Six home video releases on March 3, April 2, May 7, June 2, July 2, and August 4)
Crunchyroll will stream The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, and Funimation will stream Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki.
Sources: The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter anime's website via Ota-Suke, World Witches Take Off! anime's website via Ota-Suke, Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki anime's website via Ota-Suke