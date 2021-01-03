Haro Aso's Alice in Borderland Retry Manga Ends in 2nd Volume

Shogakukan is listing that the second volume of Haro Aso 's Alice in Borderland Retry ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice Retry ) manga will be the final volume. The volume will ship on February 18. The manga is a spinoff of Aso's Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga.

Aso launched the spinoff series in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on October 14. Aso said when the manga launched that he had intended to retire from drawing entirely, but is drawing the new manga to celebrate the new Netflix live-action series adaptation of Alice in Borderland . The manga's first volume shipped on December 11.

The first season of the live-action series debuted on Netflix on December 10 in 190 countries worldwide. The show will get a second season.

The main manga centers on Ryōhei Arisu (pronounced the same as "Alice" in Japanese), a male high school student who is irritated with his intolerable everyday life. One night, he tags along with his bad friends Karube and Chōta to hang out in town. However, the town is suddenly covered in giant fireworks. When he comes to his senses, Ryōhei notices that no one else is around. Finding themselves in a different world, Ryōhei, Karube, and Chōta are forced to participate in survival games or die right off the bat. The three fight to live, as well as to find a way back to their own world.

Aso began serializing the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday S (formerly Shōnen Sunday Chō ) magazine in 2010. The series transferred to Weekly Shonen Sunday as it entered its final story arc in March 2015. The manga ended in March 2016, and Shogakukan published 18 compiled book volumes. The manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes shipped with original video anime ( OVA ) episodes.

A spinoff series titled Alice in Borderland: Chi no Kyokuchi - Daiya no King-hen ran from October 2014 to February 2015 in Weekly Shonen Sunday . Aso also launched a separate spinoff series titled Imawa no Michi no Alice in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in August 2015, with art by Takayoshi Kuroda . The manga ended in February 2018, and Shogakukan published eight volumes for the series.

Source: Shogakukan