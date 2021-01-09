BanG Dream! & D4DJ Voice Actress Kanon Shizaki Diagnosed With COVID-19

Shizaki has no symptoms so far but will miss Monday event to undergo treatment

The official website for the BanG Dream! project announced on Saturday that voice actress Kanon Shizaki tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) earlier in the day. The announcement noted that she has had a normal body temperature and no symptoms so far, but is undergoing medical treatment after the PCR test result.

Because of this, Shizaki will not appear at the BanG Dream! special event "Raukure!" & "Asuhamo!" at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on Monday. The website had reported on Thursday that Shizaki was possibly in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, Shizaki was already planning on only "appearing" at the event remotely, but after her own positive test result on Saturday, Shizaki will no longer appear remotely either.

Shizaki replaced Satomi Akesaka in the role of the Roselia band keyboardist Rinko Shirokane in the BanG Dream! franchise in 2018, after Akesaka "graduated" from Roselia due to sudden hearing loss. Shizaki also plays Rei Togetsu in D4DJ First Mix .