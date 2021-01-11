Wonder Egg Priority Anime Posts Promo Video Before Tuesday's Premiere

The official website and Twitter account for CloverWorks ' original television anime Wonder Egg Priority began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Monday.

The anime's story begins when the protagonist, a 14-year-old girl named Ai Ohto, hears a mysterious voice while walking around town late at night. It gives her an egg, and beckons to her: "If you wish to change the future, you need only choose now. Now, believe in yourself, and smash the egg."

The cast includes:

Kanata Aikawa as Ai Ohto, a 14-year-old girl who has very disctinct heterochromia. Due to a certain event, she is temporarily not attending school.



Tomori Kusunoki as Neiru Aonuma, a 14-year-old girl who has very distinct skin color and pigtails. She is very quiet and still at most times, and makes no initiative to get to know people.



Shuka Saitō as Rika Kawai, a 14-year-old girl who has very distinct bleached hair with a pink highlight streak. She doesn't hesitate to put say what's on her mind even for people she has just met.



Hinaki Yano as Momoe Sawaki, a 14-year-old girl who has a very distinct beauty mark and slim figure. She is often mistaken for a man, and is popular among girls.





The anime will premiere on Tuesday on NTV and Sapporo TV ; on Wednesday on BS NTV ; on Thursday on Yamaguchi Broadcasting, Chukyo TV , Miyagi TV , and Fukuoka Broadcasting System ; on Saturday on Nankai Broadcasting; on January 18 on Yomiuri TV and Nihonkai Telecasting; on January 20 on TV Kanazawa ; and on January 22 on Aomori Broadcasting. Funimation will stream the series.

The four main voice actresses are performing the anime's main theme song "Life is Cider" under the unit name "Anemoneria."

Scriptwriter Shinji Nojima is credited for the original work, and is also writing the scripts after penning such popular live-action series as KōKō Kyōshi (High School Teacher), Ie Naki Ko (Homeless Child), and Takane no Hana (Born To Be A Flower or Unattainable Flower). The project will be his first time writing for anime. Shin Wakabayashi ( 22/7 : The Diary of Our Days , promotional video for Boku wa Robot Goshi no Kimi ni Koi wo Suru novels) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Saki Takahashi (animation director on Her Blue Sky ) is designing the characters, and also serving as the chief animation director. Hiroyuki Ueno ( NTV ) and Nobuhiro Nakayama ( Aniplex ) are the planning producers.

NTV and docomo's D.N. Dream Partners is collaborating for the first time with Aniplex to produce this series.