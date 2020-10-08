News
CloverWorks Unveils Original TV Anime Wonder Egg Priority for January 2021
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime studio CloverWorks (DARLING in the FRANXX, The Promised Neverland, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia) announced on Friday that it is producing an original television anime titled Wonder Egg Priority that will premiere in January 2021. NTV and docomo's D.N. Dream Partners is collaborating for the first time with Aniplex to produce this series.
完全新作オリジナルTVアニメーション「ワンダーエッグ・プライオリティ」— TVアニメ「ワンダーエッグ・プライオリティ」公式 (@WEP_anime) October 8, 2020
2021年1月日本テレビほかにて放送決定!
本日ティザーPVを解禁いたしました。是非ご覧下さい!https://t.co/sMla0thBfn#ワンエグ pic.twitter.com/ra2Gxo4TNI
Scriptwriter Shinji Nojima is credited for the original work, and is also writing the scripts after penning such popular live-action series as KōKō Kyōshi (High School Teacher), Ie Naki Ko (Homeless Child), and Takane no Hana (Born To Be A Flower or Unattainable Flower). The project will be his first time writing for anime. Shin Wakabayashi (22/7: The Diary of Our Days, promotional video for Boku wa Robot Goshi no Kimi ni Koi wo Suru novels) is directing the anime at CloverWorks. Saki Takahashi (animation director on Her Blue Sky) is designing the characters, and also serving as the chief animation director. Hiroyuki Ueno and Nobuhiro Nakayama are the planning producers.
Sources: Wonder Egg Priority's website and Twitter account, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web