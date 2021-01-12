Redo of Healer Novels Get Spinoff Manga

Spinoff story centers on world where Kayal forsakes vengeance, runs cafe

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on January 4 that Rui Tsukiyo 's Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi: Sokushi Mahō to Skill Copy no Chōetsu Heal ( Redo of Healer ) light novel series is inspiring a spinoff manga titled Kaifuku Jutsushi no Omotenashi (Hospitality of Healer) that will launch on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website. Ken Nagao will draw the manga.

The manga is an alternate take on the story, where Kayal uses his time-bending healing powers to travel back in time and pursue vengeance, but when he gets there, everyone is good and peaceful, and Kayal forsakes revenge, using his powers to instead run a cafe.

Tsukiyo's original "revenge fantasy" story centers on Kayal, a healer who is used and tossed around by his fellow adventurers on the assumption that healers cannot fight on their own. However, when he achieves the ultimate healing magic, and "heals" the world itself, he goes back four years to redo his life.

Tsukiyo began serializing the ongoing story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2016. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with art by Shiokonbu in July 2017. Sōken Haga launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website in October 2017, and Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume in October 2020.

The novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere on Wednesday . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime. The anime will stream online in both a "TV broadcast" version and a "Redo" version. AT-X will also air both a TV broadcast version and a "complete recovery" version.