Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Switch Game's Trailers Preview New Bowser, Mario Forms
posted on by Alex Mateo
Nintendo began streaming on Tuesday and Wednesday two new trailers for its Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury game, an updated port of the Super Mario 3D World Wii U game for Nintendo Switch. The trailers reveal and preview Bowser's Fury form, Giga Cat Mario, the "free-roam adventure" gameplay of the "Bowser's Fury" mode, and a playable Bowser Jr. in co-op play.
Nintendo will launch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on February 12. The game will feature online multiplayer. The amiibo figurines of Cat Mario and Cat Peach will launch on the same day as the game.
The original Super Mario 3D World game debuted on Wii U in November 2013.
