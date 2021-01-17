Tomohiro Hasegawa's Moriking Manga Ends

Gag manga debuted on April 13

Tomohiro Hasegawa's Moriking ( Shinrin Ōsha Mori King or Forest Ruler Mori King) manga ended with its thirty-fifth chapter in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday. The manga's third volume on January 4 had stated that the manga's fourth volume will be the final volume. The final volume will ship on April 2.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on April 13. Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service launched the manga in English.

MANGA Plus also published the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Third-grader Shota Aikawa's pet beetle evolves from a larva to a pupa to a superhot human! The wacky adventures of the Aikawa family and the fabulous beetle who would be king now begins! You're gonna LARVA this new comedy manga!

Hasegawa had previously published a similarly named "Shinrin Shugōsha Mori King" (Forest Protector Mori King) one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2019.