Viz, Manga Plus Publish Moriking Manga in English Digitally (Updated)

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it will launch Tomohiro Hasegawa's new Moriking ( Shinrin Ōsha Mori King or Forest Ruler Mori King) manga on its Shonen Jump service on Sunday.

The manga will debut in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday .

Weekly Shonen Jump teased that the gag manga will feature an older sister and younger brother who get along very well, and a surprising encounter. The manga will feature on the cover of the magazine's 20th issue, and the first chapter will have 46 pages. Hasegawa published a similarly named "Shinrin Shugōsha Mori King" (Forest Protector Mori King) one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump last July.

Update: MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Third-grader Shota Aikawa's pet beetle evolves from a larva to a pupa to a superhot human! The wacky adventures of the Aikawa family and the fabulous beetle who would be king now begins! You're gonna LARVA this new comedy manga!