News
Viz, Manga Plus Publish Moriking Manga in English Digitally (Updated)
posted on by Alex Mateo
Viz Media announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it will launch Tomohiro Hasegawa's new Moriking (Shinrin Ōsha Mori King or Forest Ruler Mori King) manga on its Shonen Jump service on Sunday.
The manga will debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday.
Weekly Shonen Jump teased that the gag manga will feature an older sister and younger brother who get along very well, and a surprising encounter. The manga will feature on the cover of the magazine's 20th issue, and the first chapter will have 46 pages. Hasegawa published a similarly named "Shinrin Shugōsha Mori King" (Forest Protector Mori King) one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump last July.
Update: MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Third-grader Shota Aikawa's pet beetle evolves from a larva to a pupa to a superhot human! The wacky adventures of the Aikawa family and the fabulous beetle who would be king now begins! You're gonna LARVA this new comedy manga!
Sources: Shonen Jump's Twitter account, Manga Plus
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history