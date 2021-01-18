Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~ Anime's 1st Video Reveals Cast, Staff, Opening Song

The official website for the new Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~ (Fairy Ranmaru ~I Will Help Your Heart~) television anime unveiled the anime's first promotional video and updated visual on Monday. The video reveals the cast, staff, and opening theme song "Ayashiku Get your heart" (Mysterious Get your heart) by 5 to Heaven.

The updated visuals reveal transformations for the five previously teased characters.

The cast includes:

Shogo Sakata as Ranmaru Ai

Kohsuke Tanabe as Homura Hoterase

Yutaka Balletta as Urū Seiren

Taichi Kusano as Juka Mutsuoka

Akihiro Hori as Takara Utashiro

The cast also includes:

Taiga Umatani ( RobiHachi ) is credited for the original story. Masakazu Hishida ( King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Kōsuke Kobayashi ( Idol Time PriPara ) is the series director. Yuzuru Aoba is charge of the series scripts. The character designers include Shouko Nagasawa for human characters, Andgy for holy characters, and Tomoko Miyakawa ( Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! ) for mascot characters. Tetsuya Ishikawa ( Bakumatsu ) is the action supervisor. Masayuki Nomoto ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is animating the series. The chief animation directors include Nagasawa, Miyakawa, and Hatsumi Takahashi Eiga Yo-kai Watch: Sora Tobu Kujira to Double Sekai no Daibōken da Nyan! ) for the human characters; and Mika Yamamoto ( Tiger & Bunny ) and Sayaka Tokunaga ( Fruits Basket ) for the holy characters.

Sachiko Urushido ( Digimon Adventure tri. ) is the color key artist. Tsutomu Nishikura ( Inazuma Eleven ) is the art director, Hayato Numajiri ( Ani × Para: Anata no Hero wa Dare Desu ka ) is the CG director, Kenji Takehara ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is the director of photography, and Hideaki Murai is the editor. Ryousuke Naya ( Kakushigoto ) is the sound director, and yamazo ( Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! ) is the composer. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production. F-Ran Production Committee is handling the anime's production.

The anime will premiere in April on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS Nippon TV .

Source: Fairy Ranmaru ~Anata no Kokoro O-tasukeshimasu~ anime's website, Comic Natalie