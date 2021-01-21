News
Go Nagai's Violence Jack Gets New Manga by Yū Kinutani
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The February issue of Kodansha's Monthly Young Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Go Nagai's Violence Jack manga is inspiring a new manga by Yū Kinutani titled Violence Jack 20XX that wil launch in the magazine's next issue on February 19. The manga teases a similar story to the original Violence Jack manga, with a "Great Kanto Hell Quake" that ravages Tokyo and the surrounding Kantō Plain, turning it into a lawless wasteland.
The original Violence Jack 1973 manga (pictured right) by Go Nagai is set on a future Earth that has been ripped apart by natural disasters. Civilization has turned into a brutish nightmare of survival. Nagai penned further manga sequels, and the manga also inspired a novel series, and three OVA adaptations.
Kinuta has previously drawn the Amon - Devilman Mokushiroku: The Darkside of The Devilman and Devilman Mokushiroku: Strange Days manga, both based on Nagai's Devilman manga. He has also drawn the Steamboy manga with Katsuhiro Otomo, and also drew the manga adaptation of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.
Source: Monthly Young Magazine February issue