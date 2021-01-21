Go Nagai's Violence Jack Gets New Manga by Yū Kinutani

The February issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Go Nagai 's Violence Jack manga is inspiring a new manga by Yū Kinutani titled Violence Jack 20XX that wil launch in the magazine's next issue on February 19. The manga teases a similar story to the original Violence Jack manga, with a "Great Kanto Hell Quake" that ravages Tokyo and the surrounding Kantō Plain, turning it into a lawless wasteland.

The original Violence Jack 1973 manga (pictured right) by Go Nagai is set on a future Earth that has been ripped apart by natural disasters. Civilization has turned into a brutish nightmare of survival. Nagai penned further manga sequels, and the manga also inspired a novel series, and three OVA adaptations.

Kinuta has previously drawn the Amon - Devilman Mokushiroku: The Darkside of The Devilman and Devilman Mokushiroku: Strange Days manga, both based on Nagai's Devilman manga. He has also drawn the Steamboy manga with Katsuhiro Otomo , and also drew the manga adaptation of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex .

