Shibuya Goldfish Manga Ends in 11th Volume

The 10th volume of Hiroumi Aoi 's Shibuya Goldfish ( Shibuya Kingyo ) manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end in the 11th volume, which will ship this summer.

Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed in November 2019 that the manga was starting its final arc in January 2020.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

High schooler Hajime Tsukiyoda went to Shibuya that day hoping only to find inspiration for his next film. He never expected to find himself smack-dab in the middle of a real-life horror movie. Without warning, schools of massive goldfish descend upon the crowded streets, and the mystified onlookers' confusion quickly turns to terror as the fish begin to feed. From their tentative shelter, Hajime and a handful of survivors await a rescue that seems more and more unlikely as the days and hours tick by. Meanwhile, all around them, the bloody feeding frenzy rages...

Aoi launched the manga in Gangan Joker in September 2016. Yen Press published the manga's eighth volume on November 17.