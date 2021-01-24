Setsucon Cancels In-person Event, Switches to Virtual Event in April

Pennsylvania-based con to host free virtual event on April 10-11

The staff of Pennsylvania-based convention Setsucon announced on Friday that Setsucon 2021 will be a free-to-attend virtual event that will take place on April 10-11. Setsucon 2021 was postponed from January to April in the hopes that staff could host a physical event, but the announcement on Friday stated "it was both infeasible and against the best interests of the health & safety of the region to hold an in-person event."

The Eventbrite platform will refund pre-registrations for Setsucon 2021. Those who booked hotel rooms through the event's room blocks will have their reservations canceled and refunded.

Staff will add existing exhibitor applicants to the online Exhibitors Hall for Setsucon 2021 free of charge. Existing panel applicants will have to re-apply on the updated panels form for the virtual event.

All "in-person activities" planned for Setsucon 2021 will be postponed to next year's event. The staff are planning a physical event for Setsucon 2022, which is scheduled for January 28-30, 2022 at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The Penn State Anime Organization (PSAO) hosts the Setsucon convention and describes the event:

Setsucon is organized by the Penn State Anime Organization at University Park. Starting out in 2007 at the Days Inn Penn State in State College, this student and alumni run event moved to Altoona in 2018 to continue growing and presenting a safe and inclusive family friendly convention to Pennsylvania and beyond. With nearly 1,500 attendees, it is one of the largest fandom events in Central Pennsylvania and the fourth largest annual anime convention in the state.

