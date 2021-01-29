'Farewell, My Dear Cramer' Soccer TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the anime project for Naoshi Arakawa 's Farewell, My Dear Cramer ( Sayonara Watashi no Cramer ) manga revealed on Friday three new television anime cast members for characters from the dominant rival women's soccer team at Kunogi Academy.

The newly announced cast includes (pictured below from left to right):

Saori Hayami as Mizuki Kaji, a second-year forward and former captain of Japan's U-15 girls team

as Mizuki Kaji, a second-year forward and former captain of Japan's U-15 girls team Yui Ishikawa as Haruna Itō, a first-year midfielder known all over as a genius for her ball-keeping skills

as Haruna Itō, a first-year midfielder known all over as a genius for her ball-keeping skills Makoto Koichi as Mao Tsukuda, a first-year defender selected for Japan's U-15 girls team

The television anime's previously announced cast includes (pictured below from left to right in each image):

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Sumire Suō

as Sumire Suō Aoi Yūki as Midori Soshizaki

as Midori Soshizaki Shiho Kokido as Aya Shiratori

Yu Shimamura as Eriko Tase

as Eriko Tase Marina Yamada as Makoto Miyasaka

as Makoto Miyasaka Rena Maeda as Rui Kikuchi

Azumi Waki as Ayumi Kishi

as Ayumi Kishi Misano Sakai as Saori Koshi

as Saori Koshi Anzu Haruno as Noriko Okachimachi

Rena Hasegawa as Karina Kakogawa

as Karina Kakogawa Yuko Kaida as Naoko Nо̄mi

as Naoko Nо̄mi Junichi Suwabe as Gо̄ro Fukatsu

The project will consist of both an anime film and a television anime, both of which will debut in Japan in April 2021.

The cast includes:

Eiga Sayonara Watashi no Cramer First Touch , the film part of the project, debut in Japan on April 1.

The story will adapt the Sayonara, Football prequel manga, which follows Nozomi in junior high school.

Seiki Takuno ( Boarding School Juliet , Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches ) is directing the film at LIDEN FILMS , and Natsuko Takahashi ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , Cutie Honey Universe ) is writing the script. Eriko Itō ( Hamatora , Ane Log ) is designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Your Lie in April , Fruits Basket ) is composing the music. Toei is distributing the film.

Aika Kobayashi is performing the film's theme song "Sora wa Dare ka no Mono Ja Nai" (The Sky Doesn't Belong to Anyone), as well as the opening theme song for the project's television anime.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release, and also plans to release the manga in print. The company describes the manga:

With no soccer accomplishments to speak of during the entirety of Sumire Suo's junior high school years, the young wing gets an odd offer. Suo's main rival, Midori Soshizaki, invites her to join up on the same team in high school, with a promise that she'll never let Suo “play alone.” It's an earnest offer, but the question is whether Suo will take her up on it. Thus the curtain opens on a story that collects an enormous cast of individual soccer-playing personalities!

Arakawa launched the manga in May 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 13th volume in Japan on October 16.

Arakawa's Your Lie in April manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Aniplex of America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in September 2016. Kodansha Comics released the original manga in English.