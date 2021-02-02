One Piece Party SD Spinoff Manga Ends

Final volume ships on Thursday

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website published the final chapter of Ei Andō's One Piece Party spinoff manga on Tuesday. Shueisha will ship the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume on Thursday .

The comedy manga spinoff features super-deformed ( SD ) versions of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Andō launched the manga in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in December 2014. Shueisha published the manga's sixth volume in April 2020.

Eiichiro Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump manga on July 19, 1997. As of last April, the manga had 390 million copies in print in Japan and 80 million copies in print in over 42 other countries and territories, for a total of more than 470 million copies in print worldwide. The manga won the 41st Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2012, and set a Guinness World Record in 2015 for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

Source: Shonen Jump+