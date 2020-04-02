Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga has 470 million copies in print worldwide as of the release of the 96th compiled book volume on Friday . That total includes 390 million copies in print in Japan, and 80 million copies in print outside of Japan across 42 territories.

The 57th One Piece volume had a first printing of three million copies — a record for manga — in March 2010. Subsequent volumes have surpassed that record, culminating in the manga industry's first four-million first printing with the 64th volume in November 2011. Every volume since volume 57 has had a first printing of three million or more.

As of December 28, the series had 460 million copies in print, with 390 million copies in print in Japan and 70 million copies in print outside of Japan.

The manga set a world record in June 2015 for having 320,866,000 copies printed worldwide as of December 2014. The world record is for "The most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

Oda began serializing the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. Shueisha published the manga's 95th volume in Japan on December 28. Viz Media released the 92nd volume in English on November 2.



Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web