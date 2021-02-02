Tokyo Mew Mew New Announces 5 Main Cast Members

Yūki Tenma, Mirai Hinata, Ryōko Jūni, Rian Toda, Momoka Ishii lead cast

The " TOKYO MEW MEW NEW Prologue! #10" livestream announced on Tuesday the main cast members for Tokyo Mew Mew New , the all-new anime of Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi 's Tokyo Mew Mew manga .

The main cast includes:

Yūki Tenma as Ichigo



Mirai Hinata as Mint Aizawa, Ryōko Jūni as Lettuce Midorikawa

Rian Toda as Pudding Fong, Momoka Ishii as Zakuro Fujiwara

The cast members will participate in a "1st MEW♡ting" livestream event on February 22.

The anime will mark the 20th anniversary of the manga, as well as the 65th anniversary of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine, which originally serialized it. Staff announced the anime in April 2020.

The " Tokyo Mew Mew New Seiyū Idol Auditions" began accepting applications in April 2020 to fill the main cast roles. The open audition process ran through spring and summer via the audition app mysta . The auditions were open to females from elementary-school age through 30 years old. The chosen applicants will received an exclusive contract with Pony Canyon 's Swallow agency.

Yoshida and Ikumi serialized their original Tokyo Mew Mew magical girl manga from 2000 to 2003 (with Kodansha credited for the franchise's original concept), and Tokyopop published all seven volumes in English. Kodansha Comics released the manga in three omnibus volumes with a new translation in 2011.

The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series from 2002 to 2003, and 4Kids Entertainment aired the anime with the title Mew Mew Power in 2005. Yoshida and Ikumi also serialized a sequel manga titled Tokyo Mew Mew a la Mode from 2003 to 2004, and Kodansha Comics published the manga in English.

The franchise launched a new manga series by Madoka Seizuki titled Tokyo Mew Mew Ōre in November 2019. The new Tokyo Mew Mew manga focuses on male characters instead of the female characters of the previous manga and anime.

Yoshida and Ikumi published a new two-chapter manga Tokyo Mew Mew 2020 Re-Turn in December 2019 and January 2020.