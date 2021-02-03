One Piece Manga Has Over 480 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Over 400 million in Japan as of volume 98 on Thursday

Shueisha announced on Thursday that the volumes of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga have 480 million copies in circulation worldwide, as of the release of the 98th compiled book volume on the same day. That total includes over 400 million copies in circulation in Japan, and over 80 million copies in circulation in over 42 countries and territories outside of Japan.

Shueisha is launching a present campaign on the TikTok service to commemorate the latest volume's release. The publisher will give 10 replica art pieces from the manga, by random drawing, to people who post videos using limited-time One Piece effects and the hash tag "#麦わらの一味の負ける気がしねェチャレンジ" by February 18.

Eiichiro Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump manga on July 19, 1997. The 57th volume had a first printing of 3 million copies, a national industry record, in March 2010. The 67th volume had a first printing of 4.05 million copies, the new national industry record, in August 2012.

The manga won the 41st Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2012, and set a Guinness World Record in 2015 for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

As of last April, the manga had 390 million copies in circulation in Japan and 80 million copies in circulation in over 42 other countries and territories, for a total of more than 470 million copies in circulation worldwide. Oda published the 1,000th chapter in this year's combined 5th/6th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on January 4.

Oda has most recently said in an interview last August that he plans to end the story in four or five years.

Source: Comic Natalie