Oscar, Tony, Emmy Award-winning Actor Christopher Plummer Passes Away at 91

Entertainment news source Variety reported on Friday that prolific actor Christopher Plummer passed away on Friday morning. He was 91.

Plummer was born in Toronto, and grew up in Montreal. He is perhaps best well known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music film. He won an Oscar in 2012 for his supporting role in the film Beginners . Other films he is known for include Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, A Beautiful Mind, Knives Out, The Insider , and 12 Monkeys . He also voiced roles in the animated Up and An American Tail films and the Madeline television series, the latter of which won him an Emmy Award.

Plummer was also a renown stage actor, playing Shakespearean roles on Broadway and on TV. He won two Tony Awards in 1974 ( Cyrano ) and 1996 ( Barrymore ).

Plummer played the role of Monsignor Orelas in Priest , the live-action film adaptation of Min-Woo Hyung 's Priest manhwa . The film opened in 2011.



Image via Knives Out film's Twitter account

Source: Variety (Richard Natale)