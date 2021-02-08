Viz Media, Manga Plus Release Kenta Shinohara's Witch Watch Manga in English

Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the first chapter of Kenta Shinohara 's Witch Watch manga on Sunday. The second chapter will launch on February 14.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend NIko, who is training to be a witch. NIko's magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof... Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space .

Shinohara launched the manga in this year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday.

Shinohara published the Sket Dance manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2007 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime in 2011-2012 and an OVA in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Shinohara's award-winning Astra Lost in Space manga ran on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in 2016 to 2017 and had five volumes. Viz Media released the manga in English. A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.