Inō no AICis Net Anime's Teaser Reveals More Cast, February 13 YouTube Debut

The official website for the Inō no Aicis web anime series unveiled a new teaser trailer on Wednesday. The trailer revealed a new cast member and the anime's February 13 YouTube debut date. The project was unveiled on January 19.

The anime is set in the fictional Geso ward in Tokyo, a school city where an app called "AICis" is becoming popular. Those who get the app are given supernatural powers, which they use to pursue their own selfish desires, leading to many occurences of violence and other incidents. The story focuses on a group of detectives who solve cases related to power wielders.

The anime's cast includes:

AliA is performing the anime's opening theme song "Limit," while Tsuyu is performing the ending theme song "Taiyō ni Nareru ka na" (Can I Become the Sun?).