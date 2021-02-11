News
Seven Seas Licenses Mature Manga Desire Pandora
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Akira Hizuki's manga about armpit fetishist accidentally summoning demoness ships in August
Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has licensed Akira Hizuki's Desire Pandora (Yokubō Pandora) manga, and it will release the first volume both physically and digitally in August under its Ghost Ship imprint.
Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:
Takai Tsukasa might humbly call himself an armpit connoisseur--he really knows his stuff (the stuff being the beauty of women's shapely armpits). But for all of his meticulous study, will he ever find pitch perfect pits? A careless wish on a magic ring gives him a chance to find out by summoning the most gorgeous woman alive--but said woman just so happens to be a demoness! In a classic case of “be careful what you wish for,” things are about to get sweaty and perhaps a little too hot for Takai to handle.
Hizuki launched the manga in GOT Corporation's Comic MeDu website in June 2018. GOT Corporation published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2020.
Source: Press release