News
Anime Central 2021 Convention Canceled
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The organizers of the Anime Central convention announced on Saturday that this year's event is canceled due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The event was originally slated to be held on May 21-23, 2021. The event is planned to return on May 20-22, 2022.
All attendees who pre-registered for the 2020 or 2021 event will have memberships automatically rolled over to the 2022 event. Those who would prefer a refund can email the convention's registration team at [email protected] The deadline to submit a request is March 15. Hotel reservations made at the convention's room blocks should be canceled automatically.
Anime Central 2020, which was slated to be held on May 15-17, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare and Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, was similarly canceled. The event was scheduled to host voice actress and singer Riho Iida, voice actress Rie Tanaka, Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! novelist FUNA and illustrator Itsuki Akata, and rock band OLDCODEX.
Thanks to Theron Martin for the news tip.