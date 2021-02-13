Anime Central 2021 Convention Canceled

Next event planned to be held on May 20-22, 2022

The organizers of the Anime Central convention announced on Saturday that this year's event is canceled due to concerns about the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The event was originally slated to be held on May 21-23, 2021. The event is planned to return on May 20-22, 2022.

All attendees who pre-registered for the 2020 or 2021 event will have memberships automatically rolled over to the 2022 event. Those who would prefer a refund can email the convention's registration team at [email protected] The deadline to submit a request is March 15. Hotel reservations made at the convention's room blocks should be canceled automatically.

Anime Central 2020, which was slated to be held on May 15-17, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare and Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, was similarly canceled. The event was scheduled to host voice actress and singer Riho Iida , voice actress Rie Tanaka , Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! novelist FUNA and illustrator Itsuki Akata , and rock band OLDCODEX .



Thanks to Theron Martin for the news tip.

Source: Anime Central's Twitter account and website