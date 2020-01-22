News
Anime Central 2020 to Host Rock Band OLDCODEX
posted on by Alex Mateo
The organizers of Anime Central announced on Wednesday that this year's event will host rock band OLDCODEX. The event will mark the band's first appearance at a Midwest anime convention.
Since vocalist Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Ta_2) and painter and lyricist YORKE. co-founded the band in 2009, the members have performed songs for the anime togainu no chi, Kuroko's Basketball, Future Diary, Arata The Legend, Bakuman. 3, Free!, Free! Eternal Summer, Q Transformers: Kaettekita Convoy no Nazo, God Eater, High Speed! -Free! Starting Days-, and Servamp.
Anime Central 2020 will take place from May 15-17 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare and Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.
Event organizers previously announced that this year's event will also host voice actress and singer Riho Iida, voice actress Rie Tanaka, and Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! novelist FUNA and illustrator Itsuki Akata.
Source: Press release