Wonder Egg Priority Anime Casts Actress Nao as Rika's Mother Chiaki

Chiaki appears in episode 7 next week

The official website for CloverWorks ' original television anime Wonder Egg Priority announced on Tuesday that actress nao will voice the character Chiaki Kawai in the anime. The character is the mother of Rika Kawai, one of the main characters, and will appear in the anime's seventh episode on February 23.

Funimation is streaming the series, and it describes the story:

This is the story of Ai, an introverted girl whose fate is forever changed when she acquires a mysterious “Wonder Egg” from a deserted arcade. That night, her dreams blend into reality, and as other girls obtain their own Wonder Eggs, Ai discovers new friends—and the magic within herself.

The anime premiered on January 12.

Scriptwriter Shinji Nojima is credited for the original work, and is also writing the scripts after penning such popular live-action series as KōKō Kyōshi (High School Teacher), Ie Naki Ko (Homeless Child), and Takane no Hana (Born To Be A Flower or Unattainable Flower). The project will be his first time writing for anime. Shin Wakabayashi ( 22/7: The Diary of Our Days , promotional video for Boku wa Robot Goshi no Kimi ni Koi wo Suru novels) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Saki Takahashi (animation director on Her Blue Sky ) is designing the characters, and also serving as the chief animation director. Hiroyuki Ueno ( NTV ) and Nobuhiro Nakayama ( Aniplex ) are the planning producers.

NTV and docomo's D.N. Dream Partners is collaborating for the first time with Aniplex to produce this series.