Horimiya Manga Ends in March After 10 Years

Manga launched in 2011, has currently airing TV anime

The March issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine revealed on Thursday that Daisuke Hagiwara 's Horimiya manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 18. The manga will appear on the cover of that issue, and the final chapter will have a color opening page.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

Hagiwara launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in 2011 as an adaptation of HERO 's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga. HERO is supervising the manga. Square Enix published the 15th compiled book volume of the manga in September 2020. Yen Press published the 14th volume in July 2020.

The manga is inspiring a currently airing television anime that premiered in Japan on January 9. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs, and it debuted an English dub on February 5.