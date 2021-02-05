Funimation Announces Horimiya TV Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced an English dub for the television anime of Daisuke Hagiwara 's Horimiya manga on Friday. The company will begin streaming the first episode on Saturday .

The English dub cast includes:

Caitlin Glass is the ADR director, and Shawn Gann is the assistant ADR director. The dub scriptwriters are Jeramey Kraatz and Jessica Sluys . Zachary Davis is the lead ADR engineer, and Adrew Tipps is the mix engineer.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 9. Funimation began streaming an English-subtitled version on the same day.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

Masashi Ishihama ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , From the New World ) is directing the series at CloverWorks . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , WATAMOTE ) is in charge of series composition and the script. Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Children of the Whales ) is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin ) is composing the music. Asuka Yokota is serving as the color key artist, and Yasunao Moriyasu and Hisayo Usui are directing the art. Yūya Sakuma is the compositing director of photography, and Katsuaki Miyaji is directing the CG. Yoshiaki Kimura is editing, and Jin Aketagawa is directing the sound.

Source: Funimation